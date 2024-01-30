Kuwait To Participate In Asian Winter Games In China 2025

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The President of the Kuwaiti Winter Games Club Fehaid Al-Ajmi announced on Tuesday that Kuwait will participate in the 2025 Asian Winter Games in China.

The championship will take place in the Chinese city of Harbin in February 2025, Kuwait will participate in five games: ice hockey, curling, snowboarding and speed skating, in addition to a figure skating performance.

Al-Ajmi said in a statement to KUNA that the Kuwaiti participation in five Winter Olympic Games supervised by the club comes because of its great importance, as Kuwait is a prominent member of the Asia Olympic Council, which is based in the Kuwait.

The participation of Kuwait in the Winter Games championship is important; it is considered the strongest in the Asian continent and the second in the world after the Winter Olympics.

He added that the club is working on preparing the Kuwaiti players participating in this championship to perform as best as they could to achieve victory.

Harbin city in China received the approval of members of the 42nd General Assembly of the Asia Olympic Council in Bangkok last July to host the tournament, while the tenth Asian Winter Games will take place at Trojena in Neom, Saudi Arabia, in 2029. (end) fsa

MENAFN30012024000071011013ID1107785853