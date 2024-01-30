Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Forecast Reveals Surge To $6,138 Million By 2030 With Focus On Therapeutic Advancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market (By Therapeutic Type, Disease Type, End User, Regional Analysis), Pipeline Analysis, Key Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

Global narcolepsy drugs market provides a comprehensive overview, indicating a robust growth trajectory with market valuation soaring to an estimated US$ 6,138 million by the year 2030. The report elucidates key market dynamics, therapeutic developments, and insightful analysis across various segments, including therapeutic type, disease type, end-users, and regional landscapes.

Emerging Trends and Strategic Insights into Narcolepsy Therapeutics

The encompassing research delves into the growing prevalence of narcolepsy, a chronic neurological condition marked by excessive daytime sleepiness and, in some cases, cataplexy. With over 3 million people affected worldwide, the demand for effective narcolepsy therapeutics has never been more pressing. Recent developments within the industry, such as the FDA's comprehensive review of Mazindol ER and the final approval for Avadel Pharmaceuticals' drug Lumryz, underscore the relentless pursuit of innovative treatment solutions.

Therapeutic Segments Steering the Narcolepsy Drugs Market Forward

The market analysis indicates that the sodium oxybate segment is at the forefront, owing to its proven efficacy in managing symptoms like excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. The central nervous system stimulants follow closely, benefiting from increased research and development efforts.

According to the research, the tricyclic antidepressants segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, hinting at a promising outlook for stakeholders engaged in this sphere.

Navigating the Terrain of Disease and End-user Segments

In terms of disease type, the excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) category commands the largest market share in 2023, with an emphasis on drug research tailored to manage this prevalent symptom. The cataplexia segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth rate, with novel drug introductions like WAKIX and Xywav geared toward this symptom.

The hospital sector emerges as the dominant end-user of narcolepsy drugs, attributed to the comprehensive care and specialized services provided by hospital-based sleep centers. Meanwhile, diagnostic centers are expected to register significant growth, bolstered by advancements in technology and infrastructure.

Regional Analysis Underscores North America's Market Leadership

Among regions, North America holds a commanding lead in the global narcolepsy drugs market in 2023, with expectations to maintain this dominance through 2030. The region benefits from a robust healthcare system, increased R&D activities, and the rising availability of innovative treatment products.

Following North America, Europe stands as the second-largest market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate, propelled by burgeoning patient numbers, escalating awareness, and supportive government initiatives addressing narcolepsy.

The report meticulously details these and other insights, providing an invaluable resource for stakeholders looking to navigate the narcolepsy drugs market landscape effectively. With a comprehensive analysis that includes recent developments, pipeline reviews, and detailed profiles for key industry players, this study serves as an indispensable guide for understanding market dynamics through to 2030.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

