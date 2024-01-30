NSCP Calls For Increased Garlic Imports Amidst Shortage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The National Society for Consumer Protection (NSCP) has urged the Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate the importation of larger quantities of garlic due to an inadequate supply in the local market.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the association highlighted the significant demand for garlic, estimated at 15 tons, while only 3-5 tons are currently available. This scarcity has resulted in a steep rise in garlic prices, reaching levels ranging from 6-8 dinars per kilogram.Muhammad Obaidat, NSCP president, expressed deep concern over the soaring prices of garlic, a staple commodity. The association has received numerous complaints from both consumers and retailers lamenting the situation.