King Abdullah II Marks 62Nd Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- Jordan celebrates today, Tuesday, the 62nd birthday of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the eldest son of His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal and Her Highness Princess Mona Al-Hussein, and the 41st direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad, peace and blessings be upon him.His Majesty King Abdullah II was born in Amman on January 30, 1962. He ascended to the throne on February 7, 1999, following the passing of His Majesty the late King Hussein.King Abdullah received his primary education at the Islamic Educational College in Amman and then attended St. Edmund's School in Surrey, England. For his secondary education, he went to Deerfield Academy and Eaglebrook School in the United States.He enrolled at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in the United Kingdom in 1980 and received his commission as a second lieutenant in 1981. King Abdullah joined the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in 1982, rising through the ranks to lead the Royal Jordanian Special Forces and Special Operations.In 1987, King Abdullah graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC, with a Master's Degree in Foreign Service and completed an advanced research and study program in international affairs.After returning to active military duty in 1989, he was promoted to Brigadier General in 1994 and appointed commander of the Royal Jordanian Special Forces and Special Operations.King Abdullah married Her Majesty Queen Rania on June 10, 1993. They have four children: Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.On this significant occasion, His Majesty continues to lead the nation with unwavering effort, dedication, and resolve, driving a comprehensive renaissance for Jordan and its youth as the country moves into its second centennial.The King is committed to a comprehensive modernization of the state's political, economic, and administrative structures to secure a prosperous future for Jordan and its people.His Majesty actively engages with the nation's youth, men, and women, and dignitaries, personally inspecting living conditions across the kingdom and inaugurating numerous projects across all sectors.King Abdullah II dedicates his efforts to maintaining Jordan as a beacon of development in a challenging region. This includes significant investments in human capital, combating terrorism and extremism, and tirelessly working to foster peace in the Middle East.Despite Jordan's limited resources, King Abdullah II has kept the nation's doors open to millions of refugees, continuing the Hashemite tradition of hospitality to those in need.His Majesty has been honored with several prestigious awards for his contributions to peace, interfaith harmony, and the protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under Hashemite Custodianship. These honors include the Peace of Westphalia Prize, the Templeton Prize in the United States, Italy's Lamp of Peace of St. Francis, and the Scholar-Statesman Award from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.King Abdullah II is also the author of "Our Last Best Chance: The Pursuit of Peace in a Time of Peril" (2011), outlining Jordan's vision for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict.