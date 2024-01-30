HPC, Partners Launch Key Policy Papers On Adolescent Health

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Higher Population Council (HPC) and ShareNet Jordan, in partnership with the Gender and Adolescence Global Evidence (GAGE) program, have released two policy papers designed to provide policymakers and program developers with scientific evidence for enhancing the planning and implementation of initiatives.These initiatives are targeted at ensuring Jordanian adolescents and youth have access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information and services.The papers aim to highlight the challenges faced by adolescents in less advantaged communities in Jordan, both male and female, and to stimulate discussion on how to effectively address the key barriers to protecting their sexual and reproductive health. They also explore how policies and programs can adapt to meet these challenges.The launch event, which took place yesterday, saw a wide representation from national government bodies, non-governmental and international organizations, United Nations agencies, and members of the civil and academic communities.One paper, titled "Addressing the Culture of Silence to Improve Adolescent Reproductive and Sexual Health in Jordan," focuses on breaking the communication barriers surrounding these topics. The other paper, "Sexual and Reproductive Health Information and Services: Opportunities and Challenges for Disadvantaged Youth in Jordan," delves into the specific needs and hurdles faced by this demographic.The GAGE program, a comprehensive, multi-stage longitudinal study backed by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for International Development in the UK, provided the foundation for these papers.Conducted on a diverse sample of 3,000 young men and women from different groups across several governorates in Jordan, the study focused on the overall well-being of male and female adolescents, with a significant emphasis on access to sexual and reproductive health information and services.Findings from the GAGE study highlighted that girls and young women had more access to information about puberty than their male counterparts, primarily through maternal guidance.It also shed light on the impact of menstrual cycles on the daily activities of young women, the lack of appropriate menstrual management facilities in schools, and high rates of motherhood among young wives, particularly those married in childhood.The study also brought to the forefront concerning attitudes towards spousal violence among youth, with a substantial number of young men favoring complete obedience from wives.Issa Masarweh, Secretary-General of the HPC, outlined national efforts to foster a conducive policy and program environment for adolescent protection.He emphasized the significance of integrating comprehensive health education into the regular school curriculum and enhancing parental involvement in sexual education.Nicola Jones, Director of the GAGE Program, underscored the urgent necessity for community life skills programs to alter gender norms and fulfill adolescents' informational needs regarding sexual and reproductive health.She advocated for using the study's findings to address the gaps encountered by adolescents in less privileged communities and to prioritize enhancing information and service provision in these areas.