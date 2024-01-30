Yemeni Ambassador Highlights King Abdullah II's Support For Palestine And Yemen

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - The Yemeni ambassador to Amman, Jalal Ibrahim, has highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's steadfast support for the Palestinian people in achieving their rights, halting the war on Gaza, and consistently providing humanitarian aid to Gaza residents. He emphasized the King's firm stance against displacement policies.Speaking to Petra, Ibrahim noted that King Abdullah II has been a vocal defender of the Palestinians in Gaza, consistently opposing the aggression by the Israel. This commitment aligns with His Majesty's parliamentary session opening speech, where he declared, "Jerusalem is our compass," and has been reflected in his numerous speeches, visits, and participation in summits such as the Peace Summit in Cairo and the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.The ambassador also referred to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's CNN interview, highlighting how it aligns with Jordan's position and exposes the occupation's crimes against Palestinians.Ibrahim underscored the significance of the Royal Jordanian Air Force's airdrop missions in Gaza, delivering aid despite risks and challenges.He lauded Jordan's continued support through airdrops and field hospitals in the West Bank and Gaza, which remained operational despite surrounding bombings.Highlighting the Jordanian-Yemeni relationship, Ibrahim pointed out Jordan's hospitality towards Yemenis, providing support in education, healthcare, and training.He also noted Jordan's role in fostering peace in Yemen through hosting discussions and consultations among Yemeni political parties.According to the ambassador, Jordan is a key gateway for Yemen in aviation, healthcare, and education. The two countries have multiple cooperation protocols in health, culture, media, agriculture, and trade, overseen by a higher committee led by the prime ministers of both nations.Ibrahim mentioned that Yemen views Jordan as a strategic hub with regional and international influence and as a center for official and unofficial Yemeni activities. He revealed plans to expand Yemeni investments in Jordan, including organizing a forum for Yemeni businessmen to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom.On the Palestinian issue, Ibrahim reiterated its centrality in Yemeni foreign policy, stressing the necessity of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders and in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 242.He emphasized that bolstering the Yemeni government's military and economic capabilities is crucial for restoring state institutions and enhancing regional and international security.Ibrahim praised Saudi and Omani efforts in developing a three-stage roadmap for peace in Yemen, complemented by regional and UN endeavors.However, he noted that recent developments in Gaza and instability in the Red Sea have negatively impacted and slowed the progress of this peace initiative.He pointed out that 80% of Yemenis face acute food and medicine shortages due to obstructions in the work of humanitarian relief organizations. Despite these challenges, he affirmed the Presidential Leadership Council, under PresidentRashad Al-Alimi, remains committed to peace as a strategic choice for a comprehensive political settlement, in line with national, regional, and international references.