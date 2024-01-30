Israeli Forces Assassinate Three Palestinians In Jenin Hospital Raid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- On Tuesday morning, Israeli special forces assassinated three Palestinian citizens, including two brothers, in an operation at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, situated in the northern occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victims as brothers Muhammad and Basil Ayman Ghazawi, and Muhammad Walid Jalamneh. It was noted that Basil had been under medical care at the hospital since October 25.The Ministry disclosed that about 10 members of the Israeli Special Force, masquerading in civilian clothes and posing as medical staff, infiltrated the hospital. They proceeded to the third floor where they assassinated the three individuals using pistols with silencers.Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila appealed to the United Nations General Assembly, international organizations, and human rights groups to intervene against the ongoing violent acts perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians and health facilities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. She emphasized the need for protection of medical centers and ambulance services.Alkaila highlighted that this incident is the latest in a series of similar assaults by Israeli forces targeting medical facilities and personnel. She referenced the Fourth Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols, which mandate protection for civilian sites, including hospitals.Following the assassinations, Palestinian national forces have announced a strike and called for widespread mobilization in Jenin.