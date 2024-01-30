Jordan's Thrilling Victory Over Iraq Fuels Asian Cup Ambitions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- After the Jordanian national team's thrilling victory over Iraq, Jordanian fans in Qatar are now setting their sights higher, dreaming of clinching the Asian Cup title or at least securing a spot in the semi-finals.Last night in Doha, a jubilant celebration unfolded among the Jordanian community following the national team's 3-2 win over Iraq, propelling them into the Asian Cup quarter-finals.The round of sixteen clash, part of the ongoing Asian Championship in Qatar, saw the national team take an early lead, only for Iraq to level and then go ahead 2-1. However, a stunning late comeback by the Nashama, with two stoppage-time goals, sealed the deal.Post-match, Jordanian fans took to the streets in various locations across Qatar, especially in the bustling Souq Waqif, echoing with songs of celebration for this significant achievement.Muhammad Akram, a Jordanian in Qatar, shared that this hard-fought win against Iraq has elevated expectations within the Jordanian sports community, sparking aspirations to claim the championship title.Speaking to Petra's correspondent in Qatar, accompanying the Jordanian Sports Media Federation delegation, Akram noted that reaching the quarter-finals has shifted focus towards potentially winning the title. He pointed out that the upcoming match against Tajikistan this Friday seems theoretically more manageable than the Iraq encounter, potentially paving the way to the semi-finals.Mahmoud Rashdan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the national team's potential to vie for a top spot in the continental championship, thanks to its roster of outstanding players. He expressed confidence in the team's capability to either win the Asian Championship or at least reach the semi-finals, bolstered by their performance against Iraq.Jordanian football coach Maher Ismail also reflected on the significance of the victory over Iraq, noting that it has raised the bar for the team's ambitions and spurred optimism among fans about advancing to the semi-finals or even the final."Our team has what it takes to triumph over Tajikistan this Friday, leading us to the semi-finals, a milestone for Jordanian football," he stated.The national team is now gearing up for their pivotal semi-final clash against Tajikistan in the Asian Cup this coming Friday.