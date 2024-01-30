(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Battery Market" report has been added to
The global electric commercial vehicle (CV) sales are forecast to grow to 6.3 million units by 2030 from 397,146 units in 2022, at a CAGR of 41.4% over the period. This is expected to increase global aggregate battery capacity demand from electric CVs by 117 times in 10 years, from 7.2 GWh in 2020 to 840 GWh by 2030. North America is expected to make up 50% of the global battery demand for electric CVs by 2030 mainly due to significantly higher average battery capacity in vehicles compared to other regions.
As battery manufacturers scale up battery production in response to growing demand from EVs, there will be a greater focus on reducing cost, increasing energy density, and making the overall supply chain more robust, clean, and sustainable. Companies in the battery ecosystem will need to respond and pivot quickly according to the demands in the battery space. Stakeholders should focus on making the overall network more resilient to volatility. With transforming battery structures, the role of vehicle manufacturers in the battery value chain is poised to grow and become critical in designing EV platforms that integrate batteries directly into packs or vehicle chassis.
Less onboard battery capacity will mean lower volume and weight, making more room for higher payload capacity in terms of volume and weight, potentially reducing costs, and increasing revenue opportunity for electric CV operators. Business models in the CV space that align with the rise in eCommerce and last-mile delivery growth could make battery swapping a viable option in niche segments. Growing charging infrastructure will also impact onboard CV battery capacities.
Key Issues Addressed
What is the global battery demand in the electric commercial vehicle segment? Share of battery chemistry across different regions? Technology roadmap and evolution of battery technology until 2035? Battery cost dynamics and future price forecasts? Major battery cell supplier profile and OEM-chemistry mapping?
Key Growth Opportunities
Evolving Battery Chemistries Advancements in Battery Tech Changing Battery Capacity in CVs
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
Electric CV Sales Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand Share of Aggregate Electric CV Battery Capacity Demand in 2030 Share of Electric CV Battery Chemistry Battery Technology Development
Battery Demand
Electric LCV Sales Electric M&HD Truck Sales Electric LCV Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: LCV Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand: M&HD Truck Share of Aggregate Battery Capacity Demand in 2030: M&HD Truck Share of Battery Chemistry: Electric LCV Share of Battery Chemistry: M&HD Truck Average Battery Capacity: Regions
Battery Technology Roadmap and Cost Dynamics
Battery Technology Roadmap Battery Cost Battery Composition Battery Cost Forecast Battery Cell-to-Pack Ratio
New and Future Battery Technology
Blade Battery Lithium Sulfur Battery Lithium Air Battery Solid-state Battery Cell-to-Pack Battery Structural Battery Pack (Cell-to-Chassis) Battery Cell Supplier Profiles
CATL LGES BYD Panasonic SK Innovation Samsung SDI CALB Gotion High-Tech
Key OEMs, Battery Cell Suppliers, and Chemistry Mapping
Battery Cell Supplier: Chemistry Mapping OEM: Chemistry Mapping OEM: Battery Cell Supplier Mapping Major OEM and Battery Cell Supplier Partnerships
Product Benchmarking
Model Wise Battery Capacity: LCV Model Wise Battery Capacity: M&HD Truck Average Battery Capacity: Segments
