DZYNE Technologies Names David Levy Chief Revenue Officer As It Enters Next Phase Of Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies, a leading developer and provider of unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) and advanced defense AI solutions, today announced the hiring of David Levy as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Levy replaces interim CRO Christopher Miller in a planned leadership transition that will see Miller continue to serve DZYNE as Chief of Strategic Pursuits and a member of DZYNE's Board.

David Levy is a seasoned aerospace and defense executive and joins DZYNE after 19 years at General Atomics, where he most recently served as a Senior Director for Aeronautical Systems. In this role he was instrumental in developing a multi-billion-dollar UAS development, production, and sustainment program to support U.S. defense needs. Prior to his time at General Atomics, Mr. Levy spent 17 years at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing.

As Chief Revenue Officer of DZYNE Technologies, David oversees revenue operations for the Company's broad array of defense technology solutions – ranging from long endurance ISR to innovative expendables, to AI-driven software products.



"Today's announcement reflects the culmination of a deliberate, disciplined approach to identify the best possible leader to guide our growth efforts. David has a deep understanding of the industry, our customers' needs, and what is required to deliver world class defense capabilities for U.S. and allied governments," said Matt McCue, Co-Founder and President of DZYNE. "We have every confidence in David's ability to meet and exceed our expectations for continued rapid growth across our long endurance and expendable UAS programs."

"I deeply value DZYNE's confidence in me and am grateful for the opportunity to play a leadership role inside this innovative company," said David Levy. "DZYNE is extremely well positioned in today's defense technology landscape. It has developed a unique specialization in the rapid development of highly disruptive, cost-effective technologies demanded by the Department of Defense. We will focus on developing the next wave of defense technologies, delivering on our current contracts, and rising to meet the demands of U.S. and allied governments for novel autonomous defense technologies. I believe we have a long runway of growth ahead."

Dr. Tom Strat, CEO of DZYNE Technologies, commented, "DZYNE has developed autonomous technologies that span from Group 1 swarming UAVs to large Group 5 aircraft, and everything in between. Our ultra-long endurance programs offer a generational opportunity to provide cost disruptive ISR access to any theater of operations; with his background, David will undoubtedly play a major role as we seek to scale these programs."



Dr. Strat added, "Above all, David shares our common driving motivation - to get our technologies in the hands of US and allied warfighters."

Since its founding in 2012, DZYNE has worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an array of innovative, low-cost long endurance and loitering UAS platforms. The company has created advanced autonomous control and analytics software that supports autonomous flight operations and geospatial intelligence missions for an array of government and industry customers.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of Group I-V UAS platforms. The company specializes in the rapid design, development, and deployment of advanced manned and unmanned systems. DZYNE integrates artificial intelligence into its operational aircraft with state-of-art payloads and end effects through concept creation, rapid prototypes, and finished products and can provide its aircraft with advanced full-motion video and video processing, autonomous navigation, and targeting and tracking capabilities. Learn more at DZYNEtech.

