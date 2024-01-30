Popvil Mermaid Glow Swimsuits Sold Out In One Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising star swimwear brand Popvil (or the company) unveiled its first high-end self-developed fabric collection , named Mermaid Glow. This collection of

The fabric of Mermaid Glow collection was developed based on thermochromic materials available on the market combined with glitter yarn, and after one year of research and development, Popvil successfully integrated the fabric into swimwear designs. As far as the choice of thermochromic materials is concerned, Popvil selected organic reversible thermochromic materials. It has higher temperature selectivity and brighter colors. "One of the technical challenges in designing swimwear with this type of fabric is the ratio. "In order to obtain a luxurious, glittering fabric instead of messy colors, thousands of practices are required." explained Rita, the chief designer of Popvil.

The company Popvil

is regarded as one of the best in the business at designing swimwear to suit the needs of customers who are not confident about their bodies. In the past 3 years, many customers left comments to Popvil as:

"It

covered

fatty

areas,

but

still

looked

sexy",

"The

best

tummy

control

swimsuits

I've

ever

purchased."

"These

swimsuits

are

for

mature

bodies.

More

coverage,

yet

sexy."



"With

Popvil swimsuits,

I

feel

more

secure

and

confident."

The Mermaid Glow collection is designed to enhance the charm of swimwear vacations for women with body anxiety. It offers women radiant beauty based on safety, good supportive and coverage. "This special fabric glows in different colors under the sun at the beach or in the ocean, making the customers feel as though they are enchanted creatures who live amidst the coral reef and swims with the dolphins," said Rita.

The name "Mermaid Glow" was inspired in part by wet look "shower makeup," where people drench themselves in ultra-dewy skincare and makeup to look as though they've just stepped out of a long, refreshing shower. In the Mermaid Glow collection swimwear, Popvil

hopes all women will look as stunning on the beach as a mermaid.

