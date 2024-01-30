(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Agriculture Robots Market was valued USD 13.32 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 56.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Agriculture Robots Market” , by Drone Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Drone Blades, Hybrid Drones, Others), Application (Seeding and Spraying, Fruit and Vegetable Harvesting, Weeding, Others), Components (RGB Cameras, Multispectral Cameras, LiDAR, Others) End Use (Farm Produce, Dairy, and Livestock, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Agriculture Robots Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 13.32 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 56.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 19.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030

Market Overview

Agricultural robots, also known as Agribots or Agbots, influence artificial intelligence technology to execute various farming tasks such as harvesting, sowing, mowing, and spraying. The catalyst for the expansion of the agricultural robot market lies in the heightened productivity, diminished reliance on labor-intensive activities, and the encouragement of sustainable farming practices brought about by the introduction of these robots. From autonomous weeding to precise seeding and harvesting, these agbots are reshaping agricultural land. As technology advances, these robots are poised to assume an increasingly pivotal role in addressing challenges faced by farmers and ensuring food security for the burgeoning global population. The market's growth is driven by the distinctive capabilities of these machines, which significantly improve farming operations in terms of precision, accuracy, and overall efficiency. An emerging opportunity within the market involves the development of collaborative robots that can seamlessly work alongside human laborers, offering assistance to farmers, dairy operators, and livestock.

Agricultural robots perform tasks with precision and accuracy, increasing farming operations' efficiency

The significant adoption of autonomous robots, particularly in modern farming practices utilizing agriculture robots, is a key catalyst for the global agriculture robot market. The primary objective is to enhance efficiency, save time and money, and boost overall farm productivity. Unlike human labor, these robots operate tirelessly without succumbing to fatigue or illness, ensuring continuous operation with precision. They demonstrate superior accuracy, operate at higher speeds, and contribute to the production of high-quality agricultural products. Agriculture robots find application across diverse fields in farming, adeptly navigating obstacles such as trees, rocks, ponds, and more. They autonomously execute various agricultural operations, including spraying, mechanical weed control, and fruit picking. This autonomy empowers farmers to mitigate environmental impact, enhance precision and efficiency, and adopt innovative plant management approaches. Importantly, these robots play a crucial role in safeguarding human workers from the potential risks associated with manual chemical handling through high-precision spraying systems. Additionally, they contribute to a significant reduction, up to 80%, in a farm's dependence on pesticides.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Agricultural Robots Perform Tasks with Precision and Accuracy, Increasing Farming Operations Efficiency

The Increasing Shortage and Rising Costs of Agricultural Labor

Increasing Demand for Food Supply for The World's Growing Population Supportive Policies, Subsidies, And Incentives Are Helping for Growing Market

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Develop Robots for Tasks Related to Livestock Farming

Collaborative Robots That Can Work Together with Human Laborers Integrating Advanced Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Integrating Advanced Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Artificial intelligence is playing a crucial role in modern agricultural technologies, addressing a range of challenges such as monitoring crop health, predicting yields, forecasting prices, mapping yields, and optimizing the use of pesticides and fertilizers. While progress has been made in certain areas, ongoing efforts are needed in detecting and navigating through complex conditions, ensuring precise task execution, and forecasting and controlling multi-parameter systems. This presents opportunities for researchers to contribute their expertise. The future of the agricultural industry is centered around precision agriculture, with a focus on ensuring food security and efficient utilization of resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. This approach involves a comprehensive analysis and control across the entire agricultural process. In the coming decades, there is an anticipation of fully autonomous devices on farms and the implementation of autonomous farming in controlled environments. At MLIT, we leverage our infrastructure to train classification, detection, and segmentation models tailored to various agricultural contexts. Our commitment goes beyond developing scientific solutions; we aim to create easily deployable applications that directly benefit the agricultural community.

North America dominates the market for Agriculture Robot.

In the global Agriculture Robotics market, North America takes the forefront, directed by the United States in both consumption and market share. This leadership position is a result of the region's widespread adoption of advanced agricultural technology and a heightened awareness of the transformative benefits offered by robotics in farming. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, from autonomous tractors to drone applications, has swiftly advanced precision farming practices in North America. Agriculture Robots, equipped with artificial intelligence, are becoming increasingly widespread, signaling a strategic shift toward boosting productivity and sustainability in agriculture. Government investments further propel the growth of Agriculture Robotics, solidifying North America's position as a leader in this transformative field.

The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing a significant agricultural evolution with notable growth potential in the Agriculture Robotics market. Countries such as India and China are witnessing a revolutionary change in farming practices, powered by a growing population and an increasing demand for efficient and sustainable agricultural solutions. The adoption of Agriculture Robots is gaining momentum, driven by the imperative to enhance productivity, reduce labor dependence, and optimize resource utilization. The diverse and extensive agricultural landscape in the region finds a fitting solution in the convenience offered by robotics. Government initiatives promoting smart farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, contribute significantly to the increasing Agriculture Robotics market in the Asia-Pacific region. Ongoing research and development activities are elevating the capabilities of agriculture robots, playing a pivotal role in modernizing agriculture in this dynamic and populous part of the world.

The Application Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Harvesting stands out as a primary responsibility for agricultural robots, a common practice, especially in developed countries, particularly within the horticulture sector. These robots play a crucial role in the increasing automation of fruit and vegetable picking. Despite being a somewhat monotonous task, harvesting demands precision due to the susceptibility of fruits and vegetables to damage such as bruises and tears. To address this, roboticists have developed advanced vision hardware and software that enable robots to distinguish between various parts of the crop, such as leaves, stems, and fruits. Among the popular harvesting robots in the market, Berry 5 from Harvest Croo Robotics LLC has gained significant recognition. This robot utilizes sophisticated video and image-processing techniques, allowing it to safely harvest and pack strawberries. What sets Berry 5 apart is its remarkable speed in completing the task. Testing conducted by the Tampa, Fla.-based company revealed that the robot can efficiently pluck strawberries from a bush in approximately 8 seconds.

