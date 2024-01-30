               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
DSV, 1085 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S


1/30/2024 5:45:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1085

On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No.1066.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-61 2,076,398 1,103.13 2,290,539,410
62: 22 January 2024 AQEU 1,280 1,256.16
CEUX 5,009 1,255.81
TQEX 1,118 1,256.45
XCSE 10,596 1,255.01
Total 18,003 1,255.40 22,601,049
63: 23 January 2024 AQEU 2,006 1,262.72
CEUX 6,174 1,264.15
TQEX 1,939 1,261.77
XCSE 14,689 1,263.36
Total 24,808 1,263.38 31,341,924
64: 24 January 2024 AQEU 5,467 1,238.26
CEUX 22,367 1,238.00
TQEX 4,050 1,238.92
XCSE 33,116 1,239.75
Total 65,000 1,238.97 80,533,219
65: 25 January 2024 AQEU 823 1,236.39
CEUX 4,641 1,238.38
TQEX 906 1,238.41
XCSE 11,148 1,238.24
Total 17,518 1,238.20 21,690,782
66: 26 January 2024 AQEU 1,499 1,244.95
CEUX 6,416 1,244.67
TQEX 1,784 1,245.20
XCSE 15,109 1,244.22
Total 24,808 1,244.45 30,872,370
67: 29 January 2024 AQEU 424 1,240.35
CEUX 2,713 1,240.35
TQEX 706 1,240.49
XCSE 14,220 1,241.50
Total 18,063 1,241.26 22,420,905
Accumulated trading for days 1-67 2,244,598 1,113.79 2,499,999,659

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,316,935 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.71% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on dsv.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

