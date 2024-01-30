DSV, 1085 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1085
On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No.1066.
The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.
The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
| Trading day
| Trading platform
|
| Number of shares bought back
|
| Average transaction price
|
| Amount DKK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated trading for days 1-61
|
| 2,076,398
|
| 1,103.13
|
| 2,290,539,410
|
| 62:
| 22 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 1,280
|
| 1,256.16
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 5,009
|
| 1,255.81
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 1,118
|
| 1,256.45
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 10,596
|
| 1,255.01
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 18,003
|
| 1,255.40
|
| 22,601,049
|
| 63:
| 23 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 2,006
|
| 1,262.72
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 6,174
|
| 1,264.15
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 1,939
|
| 1,261.77
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 14,689
|
| 1,263.36
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 24,808
|
| 1,263.38
|
| 31,341,924
|
| 64:
| 24 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 5,467
|
| 1,238.26
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 22,367
|
| 1,238.00
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 4,050
|
| 1,238.92
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 33,116
|
| 1,239.75
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 65,000
|
| 1,238.97
|
| 80,533,219
|
| 65:
| 25 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 823
|
| 1,236.39
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 4,641
|
| 1,238.38
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 906
|
| 1,238.41
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 11,148
|
| 1,238.24
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 17,518
|
| 1,238.20
|
| 21,690,782
|
| 66:
| 26 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 1,499
|
| 1,244.95
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 6,416
|
| 1,244.67
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 1,784
|
| 1,245.20
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 15,109
|
| 1,244.22
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 24,808
|
| 1,244.45
|
| 30,872,370
|
| 67:
| 29 January 2024
| AQEU
|
| 424
|
| 1,240.35
|
|
|
|
|
| CEUX
|
| 2,713
|
| 1,240.35
|
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
| 706
|
| 1,240.49
|
|
|
|
|
| XCSE
|
| 14,220
|
| 1,241.50
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 18,063
|
| 1,241.26
|
| 22,420,905
|
| Accumulated trading for days 1-67
|
| 2,244,598
|
| 1,113.79
|
| 2,499,999,659
|
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,316,935 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.71% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on dsv.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
