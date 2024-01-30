Matregenix Lands Dual SBIR And STTR Contracts With Air Force For Advanced Nanofiber Biomedical Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matregenix Inc. , a reputable name in nanofiber technology, proudly announces its selection by AFWERX for two significant contracts: SBIR and STTR Phase I, totaling $185,000. These contracts focus on the development of Matregenix's advanced nanofiber biomedical technologies, MatriNova and DermaSpin, aimed at revolutionizing trauma injury treatments, including soft tissue repair and bone regeneration. These technologies aim to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have collaborated to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 18, 2023, Matregenix will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.Matregenix's pioneering technologies include:1. MatriNova: A groundbreaking platform for soft-tissue repair. Its non-biological fiber matrix closely resembles human tissue, promoting cell growth and differentiation. MatriNova's versatility extends to applications in wound healing, dental bone regeneration, rotator cuff, ACL repair and many other applications. Its benefits for the Air Force are substantial, offering ease of storage and extended shelf-life.MatriNova Video Demo2. DermaSpin: An innovative, handheld device for contactless wound dressing. Ideal for combat medic use, it offers a quick, non-surgical solution for wound care. DermaSpin utilizes biocompatible polymers for accelerated healing, reducing the need for repetitive treatments.DermaSpin Video DemoMatregenix's CEO, Sherif Soliman, states, "We're thrilled about the Air Force's interest in our technologies. Our extensive research and pre-clinical studies have yielded promising results in areas like dental and wound healing. Our expertise in nanofiber manufacturing positions us ideally to advance these Technologies Readiness Level (TRL) and support the Air Force's mission."Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the company and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About MatregenixBased in California, Matregenix Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing customizable nanofibrous materials for a broad spectrum of applications. The company is at the forefront of nanofiber technology, particularly in filtration and biomedical sectors, offering comprehensive development and manufacturing services.For more information, visit or contact ....About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites, executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit:

Sherif Soliman

Matregenix, Inc.

...