Elli Cares: Innovative Tech Supporting Independence For Dementia & Cognitive Impairments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elli Cares Mobile App: Supporting Independence, Providing Peace of Mind

Revolutionising care with smart alerts & safety monitoring for cognitive health

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

Elli Cares offers a unique solution to people living with dementia and other cognitive impairments. The multi grant-winning app which was created by Angela Edwards and Paul Nichols from New Zealand, enables people living with cognitive impairment to maintain control of their independence and dignity, while giving family members peace of mind. It comes as research shows assistive tech, such as mobile applications, can reduce hospital admissions and increase medication adherence amongst those with dementia.

How it works:

Elli helps people with cognitive impairment to manage their day through unique notifications. Family members who download the app, also gain an unobtrusive visibility of their loved-one's activity and safety.

Features

Reminders for medication, tasks and appointments: these can be set within the app by a family member or person with cognitive impairment. When activities are due, the cognitively impaired person will receive a notification. Moreover, when a reminder has been actioned, the family member will be notified of its outcome.

Safe zone monitoring: areas that the loved-one frequents can be set within the app. When they move out of these 'safe zones', the person with cognitive impairment will be sent a notification, giving options to call a family member or use the 'find my way home' setting. Family members will receive a notification too, letting them know about their loved-one's current location.

Battery status: Family members connected to the app can see the battery status of their loved-one's mobile phone. On the app dashboard, it will also show whether their loved-one has gone offline.

The team at Elli Cares are constantly innovating and improving on the application. Upcoming features include medication refill reminders, behavioural pattern monitoring to alert any unusual changes, emergency communication settings and AI-driven resources tailored to family members and cognitively impaired patients.

Who is Elli for:

As well as those with dementia, Elli can help people with any cognitive impairment including brain trauma, learning disability and autism.

Paul Nichols, co-founder of Elli and software expert, said: "I witnessed firsthand the significant stress and anxiety my parents experienced while supporting my grandmother who was living independently with Dementia. Recognising the importance of unobtrusively supporting a loved-one while preserving peace of mind, was what led to the creation of Elli."

User Jane whose husband has Alzheimer's, said: "Chris sometimes gets confused about where he is. The 'find my way home' feature is fantastic as it can direct him home from wherever he finds himself."

Editors' notes:

.Currently, more than 55 million people are living with dementia worldwide, according to figures from the World Health Organisation.

.Elli offers proactive location monitoring, timely medication adherence support and navigation assistance.

.Elli has received grants and recognition from Callaghan Innovation and Roddenberry Foundation.

.Founders Paul Nichols and Angela Edwards have 26 years of experience between them in product design, software development and accessibility.

Contact Details

For comment requests, please email ...

Angela Edwards

Elli Cares Limited

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn