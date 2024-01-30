Prince Harry-associated charity encounters crime allegations

(MENAFN) Wildlife charity African Parks is under scrutiny as it launches an investigation into disturbing allegations of rape and torture committed by its guards in the Republic of the Congo. The organization, of which Prince Harry is a board member, is facing growing calls for his resignation amidst the unfolding scandal. The allegations, described as "serious" by African Parks, involve human rights violations by its eco-guards against locals residing near the Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Central African nation. The charity, headquartered in Johannesburg, manages over 20 parks across 12 African states.



In a statement issued on Saturday, African Parks revealed that it became aware of the allegations through a tip from the human rights group Survival International last year. Despite launching an investigation with an external law firm and urging cooperation from Survival International, the charity accused the London-based NGO of refusing to collaborate with the probe, despite repeated requests.



African Parks emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is an active, ongoing investigation that is our highest priority as an organization, and we encourage anyone with knowledge of any abuses to report them to us or to the Congolese law enforcement authorities." The charity has also called for cooperation from individuals with information related to the alleged abuses.



Founded in 2000, African Parks aims to protect Africa's national parks and advance wildlife conservation. Prince Harry served as the organization's president for six years before joining its board of directors last year. The mounting scandal places additional scrutiny on Prince Harry's association with the charity, prompting discussions about accountability and ethical considerations for individuals associated with organizations facing serious allegations.



Survival International, known for advocating the rights of indigenous people, has criticized African Parks, accusing the conservation charity of causing "destruction" rather than promoting conservation through its activities. As the investigation unfolds, the broader implications for African Parks, Prince Harry, and the effectiveness of conservation efforts in the region come under heightened scrutiny.



MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107785753