Russian figure skater gets prohibited following doping ruling

(MENAFN) In a significant development that reverberates through the world of figure skating, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has handed down a four-year ban to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. This decision comes two years after the then-15-year-old athlete tested positive for a banned substance during the Beijing Winter Olympics, dominating headlines and sparking a contentious debate.



According to the CAS ruling, all results achieved by Valieva following her positive test on December 25, 2021, will be expunged from official records. Now 17, Valieva is not only facing the suspension but must also forfeit any titles, awards, medals, as well as prize and appearance money that she accrued during this period.



While CAS clarified that it lacked the authority to strip the Russian team of the gold medal in the team event, in which Valieva participated, it is widely anticipated that the International Skating Union will take action. The prevailing sentiment suggests that the Russian Olympic Committee will lose the medal, with the United States, who finished second at the event, likely to be awarded the gold.



"Kamila Valieva is found to have committed an anti-doping violation and sanctioned with a four-year period of ineligibility commencing on 25 December 2021," stated CAS in its judgment.



The legal representatives of the skater had argued that the banned substance, the heart medication trimetazidine, was ingested unintentionally. They claimed that Valieva had received trace amounts of the substance accidentally and that it had been prescribed to her grandfather.



The positive drug test result emerged a day after Valieva contributed to the Russian team's gold medal win in Beijing in February 2022. In response to the development, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opted not to hold a medal ceremony, acknowledging the sensitivity and controversy surrounding the doping allegations.



The ban imposed by CAS not only raises questions about the future of Valieva's career but also brings into focus the broader issue of doping in sports. The intricacies of the case, including the athlete's age at the time of the incident and the alleged accidental ingestion of the banned substance, add layers to the ongoing conversation about the integrity of competitive sports and the measures in place to ensure fair play.



MENAFN30012024000045015687ID1107785752