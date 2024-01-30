Hong Kong court rules for liquidation of China Evergrande Group

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a Hong Kong court has ruled for the liquidation of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, following an exhaustive 18-month hearing. Judge Linda Chan, in delivering the decision, stated that "enough is enough" as Evergrande repeatedly failed to present a viable plan for restructuring its staggering debts. This decision comes after the company had been granted seven extensions since court proceedings commenced in 2022.



China Evergrande, initially encountering financial challenges in refinancing its debt in 2020, now finds itself burdened with a colossal total liability of 2.39 trillion yuan (USD333 billion), far surpassing its assets valued at 1.74 trillion yuan (USD240 billion). Notably, the majority of these assets are situated in mainland China, a jurisdiction distinct from Hong Kong.



The liquidation petition was initiated by Top Shine in June 2022, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, asserting that the developer had failed to fulfill an agreement to repurchase shares acquired in the subsidiary. Evergrande's default on its debt in 2021 had already sent shockwaves through China's struggling property sector, affecting the entire real estate market.



Notably, companies constituting 40 percent of home sales defaulted on debt obligations since mid-2021, including prominent names like Kaisa Group and Shimao Group Holdings. The recent liquidation ruling is expected to cast further repercussions on China's capital and property markets, according to experts.



In the aftermath of Monday's decision, the appointed liquidator is Alvarez & Marsal, tasked with assuming control of Evergrande's assets, engaging in negotiations with creditors for debt restructuring, and assuming management of the company. This landmark ruling not only signals the end of a prolonged legal battle but also prompts reflections on the broader implications for China's real estate landscape and its economic ripple effects. As Evergrande's fate unfolds under the supervision of the liquidator, the industry and global markets will closely monitor the ensuing developments and their potential impact on the wider financial ecosystem.



