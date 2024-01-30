Majority of Russian firms report employees shortage

(MENAFN) In a notable shift, the landscape of Russia's job market is undergoing a profound transformation, with the majority of the country's enterprises grappling with a severe shortage of workers, as reported by recruiting agencies and highlighted in a recent article by Izvestia.



According to data from headhunting agency SuperJob, a staggering 86% of companies and organizations, irrespective of their size or industry, have encountered difficulties in filling vacant positions since the beginning of the year.



The issue appears to be more pronounced in larger businesses, with SuperJob noting that representatives of these entities have frequently lamented the scarcity of job applicants. Sectors experiencing the highest demand for labor include transport and logistics, retail, and services, where shortages of skilled workers and engineers have been reported in manufacturing and construction, and retailers have faced challenges in recruiting sales staff, loaders, drivers, and warehouse workers.



An intriguing trend emerging in the job market is the surge in vacancies within the financial sector, personnel management, IT, and administration, reflecting a shift in the types of skills and expertise in demand. Predictions from recruiting agency hh.ru suggest that workforce shortages are poised to remain a fundamental challenge for the majority of employers in 2024.



Notably, 62% of companies express a desire to increase their workforce this year, with the mechanical engineering industry exhibiting an even more impressive figure, standing at 84 percent.



Natalya Danina, Chief Labor Market Expert at hh.ru, underscored that the ongoing need to develop domestic high-tech enterprises has significantly reshaped the demand for labor. This evolving landscape indicates that specializations related to biology and biotechnologies are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.



As Russia grapples with these shifting dynamics in its labor market, the repercussions extend beyond individual companies, impacting the overall economic and industrial landscape.



Observers will closely monitor how the government, businesses, and educational institutions respond to this evolving employment scenario, as strategies are likely to be devised to address the skills gap and foster a workforce that aligns with the demands of a rapidly changing economy.



