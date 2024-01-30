Australian Dental Prosthetics Market Set To Exceed $1 Billion By 2030 – In-Depth Analysis Revealed In Latest Medcore Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, Australia, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest comprehensive MedCore research publication on the Australian dental prosthetics market forecasts a growth that is expected to surpass the $1 billion mark by 2030. This report takes an in-depth look at market trends, share, and size, and analyzes various sub-sectors such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental CAD/CAM prosthetics from the period of 2024 to 2030.

According to the report, the Australian dental prosthetics market stood at a value of approximately $0.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. The analysis offers detailed insights into unit sales, average selling prices, and growth trends, alongside a comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 on the market landscape.

Highlighted within the report are the key market drivers and limiters shaping the industry, including the impact of improved dental health practices on the demand for various dental prosthetic types in Australia. An emphasis on greater oral care has led to fewer full edentulous cases, which in turn affects the full denture and bridge sectors. The report examines how these evolving health trends are affecting the market for other segments such as partial dentures and crowns.

Amid the extensive coverage of the Australian market, the research delves into the following detailed segmentation:



Prosthetic Type: Including crowns, bridges, full and partial dentures

Material Type: Classification includes full-cast, non-precious PFM, semi-precious PFM, precious PFM, ceramic, composite resin, zirconia, among others Device Type: Segmented into categories such as crowns, bridges, inlays and onlays, veneers, and dentures, with an additional focus on CAD/CAM technology

The report further elucidates on competitive dynamics and strategic acquisitions within the industry, providing a rounded view of company profiles, leading competitors, and product portfolios. The scope of research stretches from expert interviews and analysis to a thorough compilation of regional data, including import and export figures.

Research Scope and Data Sources

The data sources informing the report are extensive, incorporating primary interviews with industry experts, regulatory data, and exclusive access to hospital and private medical data in Australia. Quantitative coverage includes market size estimations, shares, forecasted growth rates, and unit sales, while qualitative insights address the broader impacts of market trends and disruptions.

This fresh account of the Australian dental prosthetics market is set to be a pivotal resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers, providing critical data to navigate the market effectively through to 2030.

Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic

Denture Market -Segmented By:



Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:



Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture Setting: In-Lab, Chairside

Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin

Veneer Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900