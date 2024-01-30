Europe Automotive Lidar System-On-Chip (Soc) Market Report 2024-2033 Featuring Leading Players Scantinel, Volkswagen, And BMW Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market (excluding U.K.) is expected to be valued at $6.6 million, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.47% and reach $44 million. The automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market is poised for growth, propelled by technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, widespread deployment of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles, substantial progress in automotive LiDAR research and development (R&D) enhancing system features, and an expected reduction in LiDAR manufacturing costs with the commencement of mass production.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers



Rapid Technological Advancement in LiDAR in the Automotive Industry



Surge in Investments and Funding in LiDAR System-on-Chip Manufacturing Startups for R&D Activities



Cost-Effectiveness of LiDAR System-on-Chip

Growing Demand for the Miniaturization of Products

Business Restraints



Growing Complexity in Integrating All the Components on a Chip due to Lack of Knowledge



Constant Review of Regulatory Policies on Standardization of Chips

Semiconductor Shortage Effect

Business Strategies



Product Development

Market Development

Corporate Strategies



Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Business Opportunities



Growing Trend for the Development of Autonomous Vehicles



Manufacturing LiDAR System-on-Chip at Scale Deployment of LiDAR System-on-Chip in Other Applications such as Robotics and Industrial Automation Market Introduction

The Europe Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) market is witnessing strong growth due to the increased incorporation of LiDAR technology in autonomous vehicles. Technological advancements in LiDAR systems, particularly in SoCs, are driving innovation in the automotive industry. The region is experiencing a surge in research and development efforts aimed at improving LiDAR features to enhance safety and efficiency in autonomous driving applications. The widespread utilization of LiDARs in highly automated vehicles further contributes to market expansion. Anticipated reductions in LiDAR manufacturing costs, resulting from mass production, enhance the market's competitiveness. With Europe leading in the adoption of autonomous driving technologies, the Automotive LiDAR SoC market in the region is positioned for sustained growth, providing advanced solutions for the evolving automotive landscape.

Market Segmentation Segmentation 1: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Robo Taxis Segmentation 2: by Propulsion Type

Electric Vehicles Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles Segmentation 3: by Level of Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous Segmentation 4: by Range Type

Short-to-Medium Range LiDAR Medium-to-Long Range LiDAR Segmentation 5: by Perception Type

2D and 3D 4D Segmentation 6: by Country

Germany

France

Italy Rest of Europe Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The featured companies have been meticulously chosen, drawing insights from primary experts and thorough evaluations of company coverage, product offerings, and market presence. Some prominent names established in this market are:

Scantinel

Volkswagen AG BMW Group Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Automotive LiDAR System-on-Chip (SoC) Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900