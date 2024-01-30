3D Printing In Veterinary Medicine Market In North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR To 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in this report are 3D Systems Corporation, BTech Innovation, Formlabs Inc., Med Dimensions LLC, Adaptix, VET 3D, and M3D ILAB Ltd Jersey City, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market” poised to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2031 according to a new report by InsightAce Analytic. Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:

Key factors influencing the global 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market are:

Increased customization and personalization are major drivers

Growing need for surgical planning and training are driving the market Rapid adoption in education and training sector to drive the market The following are the primary obstacles to the 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market's expansion:

High cost of equipment and materials is restricting market growth Limited availability of specialized materials to hinder market expansion Future expansion opportunities for the global 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market include:

Introduction of bioprinting for tissue engineering to boost market growth

Surgical procedure optimization is driving the market's growth Innovations in prosthetics and orthopedics are key opportunities for digital twins

Market Analysis: The market exhibited notable opportunities driven by the customization potential of 3D-printed solutions for veterinary applications, including implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides. Innovations in materials, coupled with advancements in printing technology, contributed to the expanding scope of 3D printing in veterinary care. However, challenges such as initial costs, regulatory uncertainties, and the need for specialized expertise represented notable restraints. List of Prominent Players in the 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market:

3D Systems Corporation

BTech Innovation

Formlabs Inc.

Med Dimensions LLC

VET 3D

M3D ILAB Ltd

DiveDesign

Adaptix Wimba 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Form, Source And Distributional Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Med Dimensions proudly announced Revolutionizing Veterinary Medicine: Harnessing AI For Precision and Efficiency.

In November 2022, Wimba intended to lead the personalized orthopedic supply market by developing 3D products that help animals regain their movement. HP's industrial-grade 3D printing technology, which enables Wimba's prosthesis to work and achieve the required lightness and durability, is essential to the company's line of orthopedic 3D printed items for animals.

In November 2021, The 3D Veterinary Imaging System, introduced by Adaptix, has the potential to revolutionize dentistry and orthopedic imaging from a clinical and cost standpoint, according to the firm. With barely any more radiation exposure than a single 2D X-ray, the system is now able to rebuild a stack of slices across the body that can be seen similarly to the coronal slices from a CT scan.





3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers: Customization and Personalization

The burgeoning market for 3D printing in veterinary medicine is poised for significant growth, primarily propelled by the pivotal role of customization and Personalization in addressing the unique healthcare needs of individual animals. The ability to create tailor-made implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides through 3D printing technology ensures precise adaptations to the distinct anatomical structures of diverse species. This personalized approach not only enhances treatment efficacy but also minimizes the risk of complications, thereby driving increased demand.

Challenges: Limited Availability of Specialized Materials

Despite the promising prospects of 3D printing in veterinary medicine, the market faces challenges stemming from the limited availability of specialized materials crucial for biocompatible applications. The success of 3D-printed solutions relies heavily on the development of materials suitable for veterinary use, including those that are biocompatible and capable of mimicking the complexities of animal tissues. The need for such advanced materials may impede the creation of certain 3D-printed veterinary solutions, hindering their widespread adoption.

North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

The North American 3D printing in the veterinary medicine market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. The region's growth is attributed to several factors, including a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness among pet owners about advanced treatment options, and a strong presence of key market players actively investing in research and development. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and a growing trend toward personalized veterinary care contribute to the robust adoption of 3D printing technologies in veterinary medicine.





Segmentation of 3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market-

By Product-



3D Printed Masks

3D Printed Animal Prosthetics & Orthodontics

3D Printed Implants

3D Printed Anatomical Model Others

By Material Type-



Titanium

BioMed White Resin

Plastics Others

By End-user-



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

By Region-

North America-



The US

Canada Mexico

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

