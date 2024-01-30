Southesk Gottman Reaches New Targets In The Sphere Of Earning Before Interest And Taxes (EBIT)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southesk Gottman posted the new amendments that have occurred within Earning Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), thus improving the system of operations

CENTRAL HONG KONG, HONG KONG S.A.R., January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southesk Gottman, a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets , today announced the new achievements in adjusting EBIT, despite a more complex period from an operating point of view.EBIT is an excellent metric for measuring the company's performance. Stakeholders want to be aware of the profit the business is making. An investor can assess the company's management by considering this factor. Investors are looking for predictable and recurrent financials. This is also a simple statistic to calculate the overall performance, making it ideal for comparing the performance in several markets.The modifications of EBIT have mainly been influenced by higher production of carbon-based fuels and energy prices. Southesk Gottman forecasts a range of factors that will positively affect the operating earnings. The company sticks to previously issued earnings and outlook on returns but it expects an increase of the adjusted EBIT up to 25 %. As the energy markets have been through a significant structural transition, there is a high demand for stable energy supply and pioneering consumer solutions.“We have the necessary conditions to play a vital role for the energy industry. We are continuing to provide high-quality services and have all tools to contribute at the most to the market's flourishing. We will apply efficient strategies and business arrangements in order to maximize growth potential in future activity”, said Chiam Peng, Director of Research at Southesk Gottman. As a continuation of the above, Kam Thye, Communication Manager stated:“We are convinced that our performance will improve in the next quarters and we will achieve new targets. Our energy trading sector is already showing progress and generally, we are thankful for the year-by-year results.”About Southesk GottmanSouthesk-Gottman is a global brokerage service provider specializing in over-the-counter derivatives within the commodity markets. Southesk Gottman attracts and retains talented individuals from the world of trading and brokerage to provide a more bespoke, educated, and developed level of service. Southesk Gottman's core front office team wields an impressive repertoire of 125 years combined commodity options trading experience. Our global presence allows us to provide exemplary service with execution offerings across a variety of markets. Southesk Gottman has developed an extensive network of partnerships with the largest firms in the industry.

