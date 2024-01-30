Former Pakistani premier gets up to ten years in jail sentence

(MENAFN) A Pakistani court has issued a ten-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, as reported by Zulfiqar Bukhari, the spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI). The verdict, also applicable to former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was announced at a prison in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, according to the party's spokesman.



The charges stem from a classified cable known as the "cipher," sent to Islamabad by the Pakistani ambassador to Washington in 2022, shortly after the onset of the Ukraine conflict. The document purportedly suggested that the United States sought Khan's removal due to his perceived neutrality in the conflict. Imran Khan denounced the cipher case on Tuesday, labeling it "false" and asserting that it was being concluded in violation of constitutional requirements and legal regulations. He characterized the proceedings as a predetermined outcome of a "fixed match."



Khan's party, PTI, criticized the case as "ridiculous," emphasizing the irony of imprisoning the country's former prime minister and foreign minister for exposing what they believe to be a foreign conspiracy. Imran Khan, a former professional cricketer who assumed the prime ministership in 2018, was ousted in a 2022 non-confidence vote, with the opposition citing allegations of poor governance, economic mismanagement, and foreign policy lapses. Khan, at the time, claimed that his removal was the result of a conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.





