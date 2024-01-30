Al Masaood Automobiles Wins Nissan Excellence Award and Nissan Dealership Standards and Processes Award

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region has once again been honoured with the distinguished Nissan Excellence Award. Consistently delivering exemplary performance in sales, aftersales, and customer experience, the company is a three-time recipient of this respected accolade.

During a recognition ceremony that took place at Al Masaood Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the award was presented to Al Masaood Group Directors, H.E. Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, and Al Masaood Automobiles CEO, Irfan Tansel, by Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan and INFINITI in the Middle East, – in the presence of leadership executives from both Al Masaood Automobiles and Nissan Middle East.

Al Masaood Automobiles was commended for delivering exceptional aftersales performance and record-breaking sales numbers while consistently ensuring customer satisfaction.

The company was also awarded the Nissan Dealership Standards and Processes Award

– a regional award launched by Nissan Middle East - to provide a unified brand and customer experience across facilities in the region, empower key departments, and motivate team members to drive performance, and elevate customer experience and brand image. The award is also a recognition for dealerships who continue to go above and beyond at each customer touchpoint, and elevate overall customer experience.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "The winning of the Nissan Excellence Award and the Nissan Dealership Standards and Processes Award is a proudful milestone for us at Al Masaood Automobiles. Each accolade that we receive is a direct reflection of our core focus on customer centricity and innovation, and testifies to our consistent efforts to offer the best across the board. Undoubtedly, successes such as these are truly attributable to the Al Masaood Automobiles team members who spend every day determined to embody our promise of operational and service excellence.”

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia and INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East said, “For over four decades, Al Masaood Automobiles have been our trusted partner in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, consistently delivering outstanding results and exceeding expectations. These awards reflect our joint and unwavering commitment to customer service and excellence and serve as a symbol of our enduring partnership. Congratulations to the entire Al Masaood team and thank you for providing our customers the quality and attention they expect from Nissan.”

In an era of rapid technological advancement and digitalization of businesses, Al Masaood Automobiles is taking a future-forward approach by keeping the pace with innovation and technology ensuring digitized operations tailored to meet the changing needs of customers. By embracing these advancements in its operations, Al Masaood Automobiles is future-proofing its business and contributing to an advanced, responsive, and customer-focused automotive landscape.



