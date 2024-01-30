UNTOLD Dubai new lineup X Galaxy Stage

(MENAFN- Katch ) UNTOLD Dubai’s GALAXY STAGE Lineup Confirmed: Journey to the Stars at Dubai’s First Mega Music Festival



With a plethora of powerhouse artists descending on the GALAXY STAGE including Dubfire, Hot Since 82, Kasia, Luciano, Shimza, Sven Väth, Nicole Moudaber, and many more, this is not to be missed for music fanatics



Running from February 15th to 18th at Expo City Dubai, the 4-day UNTOLD Dubai will be bursting with over 100 talents from around the globe, boasting something for every modern-music lover



Dubai, UAE (2 January 2024): Prepare for an interstellar musical odyssey as UNTOLD Dubai unveils the incredible lineup set to light up the GALAXY STAGE, where techno and deep house enthusiasts will embark on a journey to the stars. As part of Dubai’s first mega festival, the GALAXY STAGE promises an otherworldly experience with a selection of artists that will ignite the cosmic haven, transporting festivalgoers to another dimension of musical mastery.



GALAXY STAGE: A Celestial Haven for Techno and Deep House Enthusiasts

In the grandiose expanse of the GALAXY STAGE, techno and deep house music take centre stage, creating a cosmic realm that transcends earthly boundaries. Illuminated by starfire, this stage is a space traveller’s dream, complete with intergalactic energy, portals, and sentient machines. The GALAXY STAGE and its sensational list of headliners aims to expand musical horizons one beat at a time, offering an experience that is truly out of this world.



Confirmed Artists for GALAXY STAGE: A Stellar Ensemble

The GALAXY STAGE lineup boasts a stellar ensemble of artists, each set to create a sonic universe that captivates and mesmerises at each note. First up will be Dubfire, the Iranian American DJ and producer renowned for his ever-evolving flows, who will add a house and techno twist to the revelry. A staple of clubs across the globe, Hot Since 82 will be bringing his one-of-a-kind style as he spins some sensational deep and tech house, while Nicole Moudaber, the sought after DJ and producer who is fuelled by raw emotion, will engage festivalgoers will her powerful performance.



Taking things to another level and melding ephemeral melancholia with high-energy melodic techno, Kasia will explore the depths of the human experience, stripping away all distractions and forging connections like no other during her set. Some of the other notable names set to bring the beats to the GALAXY STAGE include Luciano, the Swiss and Chilean DJ and producer who helped promote the underground electronic music scene in Chile, Shimza, unquestionably one of South Africa's brightest talents, and Sven Väth, the German DJ and record producer whose career in electronic music spans over 30 years.



UNTOLD Dubai is the city's first mega festival, offering a four-day musical extravaganza featuring top international acts across multiple stages. Held in partnership with Expo City Dubai, the event is set to redefine music and cultural experiences in the region.



