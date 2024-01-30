Dubai Foundation for Women and Children receives MoI delegates seeking to learn about best practices

(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, UAE, January 29, 2024:

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has received a delegation from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) enrolled in the child protection specialist training programme 2023.

During their visit, the DFWAC team introduced the delegates to the best practices, enhancing their expertise in child protection and keeping them informed about ways to enhance shelter services, thereby ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, expressed her satisfaction with the fruitful collaboration between DFWAC and Ministry of Interior, highlighting that the foundation, through its programmes and initatives, seeks to enhance the skills of specialized teams in child protection and help them address the challenges within society.

She emphasized that the foundation is committed to providing an ideal learning environment and advanced training opportunities to enhance beneficiaries’ capabilities and develop their skills in this vital sector.

Her Excellency stressed that the importance of the training exchange between DFWAC and Ministry of Interior's employees, adding that the collaboration fosters a unified understanding and cements joint efforts to safeguard children's rights and create conducive environments for development.

She noted that this partnership not only strengthens collective efforts but also equips individuals with an array of tools and knowledge crucial for effectively handling various child-related cases.

Al Mansouri reaffirmed that the foundation is ready to offer full support to government and private entities dedicated to child protection, noting that it is committed to providing high-quality services to fulfil its objectives of improving the status of women and children in society.

DFWAC has welcomed three groups of the ministry’s program delegation. During their visit, they learned about the DFWAC’s history, its inception, and the services it offers, with a particular focus on protection and rehabilitation services for children from various backgrounds. These services include those for children who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, or individuals with humanitarian cases.

The foundation also provided an overview of its case management system, how a multidisciplinary team handles child protection, and the integration of psychological, legal, social, and shelter services for child protection and rehabilitation.

The delegation has also embarked on a tour of the foundation's facilities, including the play therapy room, family counselling room, group therapy room, and some residential facilities. During the visit, they were briefed on the best practices and shelter services offered to women and children.





MENAFN30012024005047011544ID1107785701