Samsung Electronics Collaborates with Three EU Artists on Eye-Catching Accessories for the Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. yesterday announced the launch of an accessories line for the Galaxy S24 series that have been created in collaboration with three European artists. The three contributing artists are Ricardo Cavolo (Spain), Steven Wilson (U.K.) and Yeye Weller (Germany). Each artist is known for producing culturally inspired work, and the accessories they have created provide a unique opportunity for customers to celebrate European art in their day-to-day lives.



The accessories lineup for the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra comprises three types of cases — and the Galaxy Z Flip5 will also get three new Flipsuit cards designed by the three artists. Since these accessories are equipped with near field communication (NFC) technology, they automatically display animations on screen when attached. Customers who purchase one of the accessories will also receive a matching Galaxy Watch6 face as a special gift, which will be available for free download through a guide included in the packaging. The collection is exclusively available for purchase from January 17 at Samsung.com, starting with 16 countries and extending to more than 20 markets by January 26. Supported countries include Korea, the U.S., China, the U.K., Germany, France, Australia and Brazil.



“We’re excited to be working with leading European artists to deliver accessories that will better allow consumers to express their own unique voices,” said Evelyn Kim, EVP of the Global Brand Center at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration serves as an expansion to the already rich, differentiated set of accessories offerings available on Samsung.com.”



Cases Featuring Evocative Designs from European Artists



Ricardo Cavolo is based in Barcelona, Spain and draws inspiration from folk art, medieval aesthetics and tribal forms. His work weaves together these narratives, infusing his art with layers that create mythical storytelling. His iconic “Flaming Heart” artwork is the basis for accessories that use the powerful imagery of a heart on fire against a sky-blue background with white stars.



The second contributing artist is the London-based Illustrator Steven Wilson, who is known for his passion for screen printing and color layering. His critically acclaimed artwork featuring a bulldog takes center stage in this collaboration, making use of striking colors and pronounced lines.



Finally, Yeye Weller from Münster, Germany is an internationally respected artist who infuses his work with bold colors and details to create delightful, adorable characters. His core “Spread Love” artwork has inspired the design of his Galaxy S24 cases, Flipsuit card and Galaxy Watch6 face.



Building on Samsung’s previous collaboration with contemporary artists, this new line of accessories will further enable users to take advantage of Samsung's cutting-edge technology while still expressing their own sense of style with distinctive art.



