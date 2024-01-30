KU Announces Acceptance 47 Non-Kuwaiti Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University announced that 47 foreign students are accepted at their own expense at KU for the second semester of 2023/2024

In a press statement, dean of admissions and registration of Kuwait University Dr. Fadel Aziz said that 47 high-school graduates are accepted at KU in College of Business Administration at their own expense from different nationalities university in accordance with admission rules.

Aziz stated, foreign students were accepted based on their desire and according to the required number of students accepted at College of Business Administration.

He revealed that they were also accepted according to KU policy for 2023-24 semester, which allowed non-Kuwaiti students into any of the undergraduate majors of their choice in line with the percentages attained at their high-school level.

The high-school grade must not be equivalent or less than Kuwaiti students who are admitted to the same major, he indicated.

He added, The students would send phone messages for all admitted students and the major that they accepted in.

The admission approval will be (online) via Access to the Admission System website charges are KD 10. (end)

