Pakistani Forces Thwart Multiple Attacks, Kills 6 Militants In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Security forces had thwarted three coordinated attacks launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said officials on Tuesday.

Interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that six militants were killed after security forces thwarted three terror attacks in the province's Mach town late on Monday night. According to the police, at least 15 rockets were fired from nearby mountains, which landed and exploded in different areas of Mach town. After firing the rockets, terrorists attacked a camp of the security forces near the central jail and entered the Mach railway station. No casualty to the security forces or the civilians has been confirmed yet.

Following the attack, Mach town was plunged into darkness and traffic on the Quetta-Sibi Highway was suspended.

Security forces immediately responded to the attack and a gun battle between terrorists and security forces continued for several hours. The banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks. "We commend the swift action taken by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary Balochistan in thwarting a terrorist attack in Mach, Balochistan," said Achakzai.

The attacks came at a time where security had been beefed up in Balochistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan due to upcoming general elections in the country scheduled to be held on February 8th.

Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. (end)

