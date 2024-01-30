Dubai Chambers hosts two legal awareness workshops to empower the local business community

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted two legal workshops focusing on corporate legal structuring trends and the impact of Corporate Tax on small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). The interactive workshops attracted 78 participants from businesses operating across diverse economic sectors.



The first of the two sessions was hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters in partnership with Clyde & Co. Held under the title ‘Doing Business in the UAE: Key Considerations in Legal Structuring and Restructuring,’ the workshop examined various aspects of corporate structures across different industries, together with recent structuring trends. The interactive session also shed light on the options available for establishing companies in the UAE and explored the legal forms of commercial entities such as family businesses, with a focus on the requirements of specific sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, technology, and logistics.



The second workshop was hosted online in cooperation with MASAR Chartered Accountants. The Arabic language webinar titled ‘Corporate Tax and its Impact on Small and Medium-sized Companies’ addressed issues surrounding Corporate Tax legislation. Participants were provided essential information on the key adjustments required for 2024 financial statements to align with the Corporate Tax regime, as well as effective methods to manage and prepare corporate accounts professionally.



His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The regular legal workshops organised by Dubai Chambers offer clear insights on key issues affecting companies and form an important part of our efforts to enhance Dubai’s favourable business environment. Ensuring businesses are kept fully informed about important regulatory changes contributes to the development of the private sector by enhancing the competitiveness of local companies, supporting growth and development throughout all sectors of the economy.”



