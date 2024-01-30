United States (U.S.) Mission In Morocco’S First Alumni Summit Brought Together 400 Participants For A Day Of Learning And Networking

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The first Alumni Summit of the U.S. Mission in Morocco brought together over 400 alumni of State Department programs in Morocco Saturday, January 27th, in Rabat. Participants engaged in a diverse program featuring 16 distinguished speakers, 16 Moroccan NGOs, discussion panels, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The summit aims to create a platform for U.S. State Department program alumni to exchange ideas, showcase successful initiatives, and foster collaboration on pressing global issues.

Throughout the one-day program, participants learned about the incredible work their peers are conducting in communities across Morocco, while networking sessions on topics of interest such as climate change; diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; countering disinformation; artificial intelligence; social impact; and civil society organization management offered opportunities for shared learning and future collaboration.

U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Puneet Talwar stated,“the alumni present here today are a reflection of the diversity and strength of the United States-Morocco friendship, which has lasted over 200 years. It's inspiring to see the way our alumni deploy the skills they learn through U.S.-sponsored programs with their determination, intelligence, and self-confidence to contribute to Morocco's prosperity and strengthen the U.S.-Morocco partnership.”

Keynote speaker Lamiae Benmakhlouf, 2016 TechWomen alumna and current General Director of TechnoPark Morocco, declared:“The Techwomen program helped me considerably to set up impactful projects and launch concrete actions in accordance with the best practices in Silicon Valley.” The U.S. Mission recognizes Lamia Benmakhlouf's steadfast commitment to developing entrepreneurship, mentorship, and economic growth across Morocco.“I believe that the economic and social development of my home country can only be done through the full contribution of its inspiring women,” she added.

Four alumni have received the Dominique Benbrahim Alumni Impact Award for their work on innovative initiatives launched in 2022-2023. Dominique Benbrahim, who passed away in 2019, was a Cultural Specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Rabat who dedicated herself, for over 30 years, to transformative exchange programs for Moroccan youth and professionals.

The honored alumni excelled in key accomplishments, including providing translation support for foreign medical teams during the Al Haouz earthquake relief, initiating a groundbreaking telemedicine project, leading the Educate to Empower (E2E) initiative, and empowering women in the Sahara Region, resulting in 20 successful economic projects and program expansions.

The summit closed with a concert by Moroccan Amazigh rock band Meteor Airlines, whose first record was sponsored by the U.S. State Department, and whose leader has been selected to participate in the State Department's OneBeat music exchange program.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Morocco.