Fun In Motion Toys is excited to announce that its best-selling magnetic puzzle cube, Shashibo®, topped the Amazon sales charts in the Toys & Games category consistently in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This ranking caps off a four-year run as a best-selling toy on Amazon (in the Top 10) consistently over that same period.



The company is equally delighted to have earned its second consecutive inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list in 2023 landing in the top 500 for the second year in a row.

Fun In Motion Toys secured the impressive #389 position on this prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, claiming its spot as the fastest-growing private toy manufacturer in the US.

"These remarkable achievements are a testament to our dedicated team, world-class business partnerships and the trust and support of our customers," said Kevin Daniels, President and Co-Founder of Fun In Motion Toys. "Maintaining the best-selling rank on Amazon and earning a spot on the Inc. 500 list for two consecutive years is a significant milestone for us. We remain steadfast in our mission to make people happier and healthier through our unique movement products that give families new ways to Move and Groove."

Fun In Motion Toys' product offerings are well-known for their ability to engage and entertain through movement-based play. The company's commitment to innovation, and dedication to high-quality and safety has resonated with parents, educators and a broad demographic of users and retail customers alike.

Fun In Motion Toys is thrilled to share a wave of other exciting developments that reflect their commitment to innovation and education. They announced the establishment of three new inventor relationships and brands, opening doors to fresh and inventive perspectives. They also introduced a range of new products, including new licensed styles of the best-selling magnetic puzzle cube Shashibo® (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Avatar: the Last Airbender), the perplexing geometric puzzle Cubendi®, the dynamic double magnetic puzzle cube Duomoto®, the groundbreaking construction toys HyperTiles® and TECTI® as well as the new bendable, tactile toy called NocklesTM.

Furthermore, they were honored to have three of their innovative products recognized as Toy of the Year (TOTY) finalists. Adding another feather in their cap, they achieved two additional STEAM accreditations, emphasizing their dedication to promoting science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics through play. Finally, they announced their international expansion, bringing the joy of learning through play to people worldwide.

For more information about Fun In Motion Toys, please visit FunInMotionToys

Fun In Motion Toys is the maker of Shashibo, Cubendi, Duomoto, HyperTiles, TECTI, Nockles, Spinballs, Mozi, Glozi, Wandini, Wes Peden LED Juggling Balls and Karmagami. Our toys make you move and groove! If you're like us, you don't like to sit still. We're constantly looking for something to fidget with or a new activity to learn, so we create a diverse range of unique "fun in motion" products. We believe in creating mesmerizing toys that provide movement and activities that stimulate the mind and body for hours of fun - day and night.

