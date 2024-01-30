(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeting the CD47-SIRPA Axis in Oncology: Analytical Tool" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the realm of cancer immunotherapy, there is a rising focus on the CD47-SIRPa axis, presenting itself as a highly promising approach to target the innate immune response. This report discloses a considerable global interest, with a burgeoning list of stakeholders engaging in this domain. Users of the report are provided with an impartial, fact-based analysis of the status of each molecule and commercial player, regularly updated through bi-weekly reports.

This analytical tool serves as an indispensable handbook for business developers, BI/CI operatives, or clinical developers aiming to stay abreast of the dynamic landscape of immune-oncology. Uniquely crafted, this product is designed to confer a competitive advantage in drug surveillance and intelligence concerning the CD47-SIRPA axis in oncology, facilitating informed decision-making and advancement of individual interests.

The mission is clear: to enhance knowledge in immune-oncology, ensuring users are the first to discover early technologies, startups, clinical trial results, drug approvals, and the ever-evolving competitive panorama. The tool accomplishes this by continually monitoring developments in the CD47-SIRPA axis within oncology, reporting on deals, collaborations, new technologies/drugs, funding/grants/IPOs, filings & approvals, clinical trial development & results, newly launched clinical trials, and conference coverage of major oncology meetings worldwide.

This tool empowers users to control daily developments in their field, offering one of the most comprehensive commercial pipeline reviews and competitive assessment tools available today.

For over two decades, the author has supported better decision-making in the oncology drug development industry. The analytical tool is based on proven methodology, transforming the user's computer desktop into a high-capacity workbench within their chosen area. The tool covers over 70 companies and partners developing 81 CD47-SIRPA axis targeting drugs, with 76 actively in development across 28 different targets in cancer.

With a user-friendly interface, individuals can navigate the current development environment, delve into specific areas, generate drug profiles, drug target profiles, and company profiles with presentation-ready graphs and tables. The tool is continuously updated in alignment with twelve world-leading cancer meetings.

Additionally, it facilitates comprehensive combination therapy analysis and unparalleled biomarker surveillance, incorporating monitoring of over 1,000 biomarkers across tens of thousands of cancer clinical trials.

The tool doesn't offer a static snapshot but provides one year of online access to bi-weekly updates, pipeline alerts, and online support. Users can choose to renew access on a yearly basis or transition to the industry-leading full-service platform, 1stOncology, covering all aspects of oncology drug development.

The system requirements include a browser application supporting Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari, along with internet access.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900