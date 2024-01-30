Village Verde Sotogrande: A Beacon Of L35 Architects' Design Philosophy And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Panoramic view of Village Verde Sotogrande by L35

Facade Village Verde Sotogrande by L35

Roof Area Village Verde Sotogrande

Showcasing L35 Architects' Fusion of Innovative Design and Sustainable Living at Village Verde Sotogrande, Southern Spain

- Nicolás Pinzón, Senior Partner and Director of L35 ArchitectsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L35 Architects, an established player in the international architectural field, showcases its innovative design philosophy with the ongoing development of Village Verde Sotogrande in La Costa del Sol, Southern Spain. This exclusive residential project, having successfully completed its first phase in July 2023, is a testament to the firm's commitment to blending cutting-edge conceptual design with sustainable living.Nicolás Pinzón, Senior Partner and Director of L35 Architects in the Americas, remarks, "Village Verde Sotogrande is not just a project; it's a living example of our design ethos at L35. We focus on crafting spaces that seamlessly blend with their environments, elevating both the natural setting and the residents' quality of life. This project exemplifies our approach to utilizing energy-efficient materials, maximizing natural light and ventilation, and integrating local cultural elements in our designs."Pinzón also highlights the project's broader significance: "Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean aesthetics, Village Verde Sotogrande aligns with sustainable development objectives across the Americas. We're witnessing a shift towards eco-consciousness, deeply connected to the unique requirements of local communities and environments. This universally adaptable approach sets a new standard for future architectural endeavors, ensuring relevance on both local and global scales."Nestled in the Sotogrande community, Village Verde introduces an innovative concept in multi-family living. The development consists of 10 'detached block' housing units, featuring extensive terraces and subterranean parking. This arrangement offers a living experience akin to single-family homes within a communal context. Additionally, the Village Verde Villas in the project's northern sector include 17 two-story single-family homes, adding to the diversity of residential options.The architectural design of Village Verde Sotogrande skillfully combines the privacy of villa living with the communal aspects of a housing block. This unique residential style balances interior and exterior spaces, incorporating the refined details and features typical of single-family homes. The design resonates with Village Verde's distinct character, utilizing high-quality facade materials like wood and light lime coatings to ensure seamless integration with the Mediterranean landscape. Enhanced by spacious terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, the design creates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, requiring robust structural support for a solid and secure environment. Private gardens on each level, lush with vegetation and offering panoramic views, significantly enrich residents' living experience.The terraces' dynamic geometry, mirroring the sea's fluidity, imparts an embracing quality to the structure. A wooden pergola crowns the building, subtly mirroring the maritime atmosphere and providing additional shade, thus reducing the visual weight of the building. Additional architectural highlights include curved glass in terrace railings for an organic aesthetic and enhanced light entry, along with thermally treated wood for increased durability.Village Verde Sotogrande also boasts communal amenities such as natural sand and freshwater pools, heated indoor pools, and various outdoor sports facilities, all within a carefully preserved natural setting. These elements collectively establish the complex as a paradigm of architectural excellence and community-centric living.The architectural prowess of Village Verde is validated by its GOOD rating from BREEAM certification, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and quality. "Our philosophy extends beyond aesthetics. We focus on creating structures that are visually impressive and functionally outstanding," Pinzón states. The structural design of Village Verde, akin to that of high-rise buildings, offers stability and unique features like garden terraces, harmoniously blending luxury with nature.Village Verde Sotogrande stands as a testament to L35 Architects' forward-looking vision for architectural design, where innovation, sustainability, and community living coalesce beautifully in a natural environment.For more information about Village Verde Sotogrande and L35 Architects' innovative design philosophy, please visit l35 . Further media available here .

