Aircraft Tires Market Ascends To An Anticipated $2.85 Billion Valuation By 2030, Reveals Allied Market Research

Aircraft Tires Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft tires market generated $1.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.85 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and frequent wear and tear of aircraft tires drive the growth of the global aircraft tires market . However, stringent standard operating procedures and high cost of aviation tires restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, procurement of military aircraft amid geopolitical tensions present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

he report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft tires market based on type, application, distribution, and region.

Based on type, the bias segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also include radial segment.

Based on distribution, the OEM segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also include replacement segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest size share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global aircraft tires market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Key Findings Of The Study

✔️By type, the bias segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

✔️On the basis of application, the commercial aviation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

✔️Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft tires market .

✔️Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

