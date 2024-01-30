Hockey5s Men's WC: India Lose 4-7 To Netherlands In Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Muscat, Jan 30 (IANS) India suffered a 4-7 loss to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup on Tuesday.

Mohammed Raheel (1', 7', 25') scored a hat-trick, while Mandeep Mor (11') netted a goal for India. For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4', 15'), and Alexander Schop (10', 26') scored a brace each with Lucas Middendorp (12'), Jamie van Aart (13'), and Pepijn Reyenga (20') netting a goal each.

The match unfolded with a promising start for India, as Mohammed Raheel (1') showcased his skills with a remarkable field goal in the very first minute, setting the tone for an intense competition.

However, the Netherlands swiftly responded to India's early lead, with Sander de Wijn (4') levelling the score. Undeterred by the quick equalizer, India intensified their offensive strategies, leading to another goal by Mohammed Raheel (7'). Despite the renewed lead, the Netherlands, demonstrating resilience, managed to equalize once again, courtesy of a goal by Alexander Schop (10').

The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with Mandeep Mor (11') reclaiming the lead for India. Nevertheless, the Netherlands countered with a rapid succession of goals, as Lucas Middendorp (12') and Jamie van Aart (13') skillfully found the back of the net, swinging the momentum in favour of the Netherlands.

Heading into halftime, Sander de Wijn (15') delivered a crucial challenge goal, leaving India trailing. The second half witnessed the Netherlands asserting their dominance, as Pepijn Reyenga (20') and Alexander Schop (26') further extended their lead.

Despite a valiant effort by Mohammed Raheel (25') who once again scored a goal to complete his hat-trick, India ultimately fell short, succumbing to a 4-7 defeat.

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day.

--IANS

hs/bc