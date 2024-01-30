Ukrainian Envoy, Polish Minister Discuss Ban On Russian Food Exports To EU Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia continues to export food products to the EU market, and everything must be done to prevent the aggressor state from making money, namely on the agricultural products stolen from the temporarily occupied territories.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Vasyl Zvarych on Facebook , following his meeting with Polish Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Czesław Siekierski in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Siekierski for the meeting, openness to dialogue and cooperation with Ukraine.

“We have great potential that can be used for the benefit of Polish and Ukrainian farmers, as well as to strengthen food security in Europe and across the globe. Together, we are also preparing for cooperation in the context of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union,” Zvarych noted.

In his words, Kyiv and Warsaw should continue efforts to ban the export of food products from the terrorist state of Russia to the market of free Europe.

“Unfortunately, Russia is still earning millions by importing its own agricultural products, as well as those stolen from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to the free world countries. Every Russian product purchased is a contribution to the continuation of Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine,” Zvarych emphasized.

A reminder that, according to Poland's RMF24 , the new draft agreement on trade concessions between Ukraine and the EU, which the European Commission is planning to extend until June 6, 2025, provides for imposing restrictions on the export of Ukrainian-produced sugar, poultry meat and eggs to the European market.