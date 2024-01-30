Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 384,140

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 384,140 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 30, 2024, including 960 in the past 24 hours alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,300 (+10) enemy tanks, 11,725 (+29) armored fighting vehicles, 9,144 (+31) artillery systems, 972 multiple rocket launchers, 663 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 (+1) warplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,084 (+35) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,846 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,191 (+42) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,448 (+5) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.