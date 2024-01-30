Two Injured In Shahed Drone Attack On Zmiiv In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the town of Zmiiv in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with at least six Shahed one-way strike drones, wounding two people.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 23:25, the occupiers used at least six Shahed UAVs in the town of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district. A civilian enterprise and private residential buildings were damaged. Two men, aged 52 and 61, were wounded. The first was hospitalized, He is in a satisfactory condition. The second received help on the spot," he said.