Russia's Su-34 Aircraft Destroyed In Luhansk Region - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.

Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, a Russian Su-34 aircraft was shot down in the Luhansk region on January 29.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 384,140 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022 to January 30, 2024, including 960 in the past 24 hours.

