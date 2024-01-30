Civilian Killed In Enemy Attack On Myrnohrad In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck Myrnohrad in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing one person and wounding another.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed and one was injured as a result of an overnight attack on Myrnohrad. The Russians launched a missile strike on an annex to a hotel. At the time of the attack, there were about 30 people in the hotel, they were not injured," he wrote.

He noted that three houses and three cars had been damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office , a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the Russian army shelled Myrnohrad with S-300 air defense missiles.

The deceased is a 38-year-old man who was riding a bicycle home from work. A 50-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital with bruises.

Photo: Donetsk regional military administration