Kazakhstan To Hold Two Military Exercises With Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan will hold two military exercises with Azerbaijan this
year. The Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan reported on the
exercises of the Armed Forces planned for 2024, Azernews reports.
According to the information, Kazakhstan will hold two military
exercises with Azerbaijan.
Command and staff exercises "Birlestik-2024" will be held with
the participation of units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan,
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as joint naval
exercises of the Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, and Russia).
To recall, According to the joint action plan signed between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the“Бірлестік-2024”
(“Unity-2024”) tactical exercises will be held with the
participation of marines and special forces of both countries'
Naval Forces.
It should be noted that at the tactical exercises to be held in
the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2024, the main attention will be
paid to ensuring combat interoperability, improving management,
exchanging experience, and increasing military personnel's
professionalism during the troops' interaction.
