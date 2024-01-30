Azerbaijan Holds First Presidential Elections After Full Restoration Of Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Khan
True democracy is at its peak during the ongoing electioneering
of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, to be held on February
7, 2024. The trinity of modern human civilization, comprising fair,
free, and transparent elections, a stable political system, and
responsive democracy, is catering to the needs of human survival,
protection of basic human rights, freedom of expression,
socio-economic prosperity, qualitative life, and last but not
least, people's prosperity in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which
will be further strengthened, streamlined, and systematised after
the upcoming presidential election.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has
established the "Election 2024" Independent Media Centre, which
vividly reflects openness, democratic diversity, transparency, and
accountability in its political system.
According to the CEC, as of today, a total of 65,000 observers
from 19 political parties have been accredited to monitor the
election, having successfully completed the accreditation process
at both the Central Election Commission and district election
commissions.
More than 512 international observers from 70 countries and 49
international organisations have also been accredited for the
election. Hopefully, it will further strengthen the process of
politicisation and democratisation in the Republic of Azerbaijan,
which is a good omen.
On December 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev declared an early
presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024. The president
is elected for a seven-year term by popular vote from a single
nationwide constituency.
Critical analysis Azerbaijan's constitution and political
history, it reveals that structural reforms of democratisation and
politicisation have transformed its governance, civility, society,
legislation, and administration, due to which it has now achieved
dreams of a qualitative life.
Azerbaijan is a democratic country, and its CEC is also an
independent legal entity. Azerbaijan's society believes in fair
play, equal opportunity, the right to access information, and last
but not least, the right to association, the golden parameters and
principles of modern western democracy. Moreover, the independence
and vibrancy of its mass media always protect transparency and
fairness in elections.
The CEC, being an independent organ of the state, has
facilitated presidential electioneering by providing equal free
airtime and space for publication to all the registered candidates.
It has a multi-party democracy, which widens the scope of free
choice for the voters.
Moreover, all necessary conditions have been created for the
presidential election. Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are
being held for the first time after the full restoration of the
country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
To safeguard the voting rights of Azerbaijani people residing
abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking necessary
measures for the upcoming early presidential elections on February
7, 2024. A total of 49 polling stations have been set up in 37
countries. It is the first time an election is held on the entire
territory of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Garabagh marked the
beginning of a new era. Mobile voting boxes will be set up to
enable sick people and the elderly to vote during the election
process.
According to the republic's election legislation, the election
campaign begins 23 days before the voting day slated for February
7, that is, January 15, and concludes 24 hours before the
election.
Azerbaijan operates under a presidential system, as outlined in
its Constitution, where the president serves a seven-year term. To
secure the presidency, a candidate must gather more than half of
the votes. Suppose no candidate achieves this majority in the
initial election. In that case, the top two contenders proceed to a
second round, with the candidate receiving the most votes in that
round ultimately securing the presidency.
The CEC reported some 6,320,500 registered voters. The CEC is
planning to print over 6.5 million ballot papers for the upcoming
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
The election is administered by the Central Election Commission
(CEC), 125 Constituency Election Commissions and 6,319 Precinct
Election Commissions.
The CEC received 17 requests for nominations and approved all of
them. None of the nominees were women. Seven candidates were
registered within the deadline; the remaining 10 did not return
their signature sheets with the required 40,000 signatures. Foreign
policy and the restoration of territorial integrity are the key
themes of the campaign at present.
The right to stand for president is granted to voters who have
permanently resided in Azerbaijan for at least 10 years, have a
university degree, do not hold dual citizenship, and do not have
any liabilities before other states or a previous conviction for a
serious crime.
In summary, the incumbent president, Ilham Aliyev, has steadily
increased his vote bank. Thus, political support and public
sentiments are with him because of his immense socio-economic
achievements, pragmatic foreign policy, and constant and continued
people's-centric policies.
Historically, Azerbaijan was the first functional democracy in
the entire Muslim world, and since its independence, it has been
implementing numerous structural reforms to achieve the optimal
levels of politicisation and democratisation in its country.
During the last two decades, the state budget has increased 30
times. The budget expenses per person were less than 150 manats in
2003; today, this number is more than 3500 manats. As for social
protection expenses, the increase in this area is more than 20
times. Also, compared to 2003, the poverty level in 2022 has
decreased from 44.7 percent to 5.5 percent, and the average monthly
salary has increased from 77.4 manats to 839.4 manats. Thus, his
policies have been catalysts for socio-economic development in the
country.
The average nominal monthly salary has increased 12 times, from
76.8 manat ($45) from January through November 2003 to 923.1 manat
($543) for the same period in 2023. The minimum wage has increased
38 times, from nine manat ($5.29) in 2003 to 345 manat ($202.9) in
2023. The number of employment contracts has increased by 38.5
percent, from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.8 million in 2023.
Employment has increased by 25 percent, from four million people
in 2003 to five million people in 2023. The number of economically
active population has grown by 20 percent, from 4.4 million people
to 5.3 million people. The annual amount allocated for employment
programs has increased from seven million manat ($4 million) in
2018 to 525 million manat ($308.8 million) by 2024 (75 times
increase).
Under the presidency of President Ilham Aliyev (20 years), the
GDP of the non-oil sector has grown 3.4 times showing the success
of diversification of the macro-economy. Azerbaijan's foreign
exchange reserves have grown more than 47 times exceeding $66
billion. More than 2.5 million new jobs have been generated in the
country enabling to reduce of poverty. Its GDP estimation is 6.3
percent which is the highest in the South Caucasus.
More than 250 foreign-invested enterprises representing 75
states function in the industry field, and thousands of workplaces
have been opened. 74 percent of investments made in the national
economy in 2003 were directed just to the industrial fields. The
number of foreign and joint ventures increased 3 times during these
years.
It is crystal clear that elections usually represent the
existence of electoral democracy in modern civilization, and the
Republic of Azerbaijan is no exception. Elections have been held in
Azerbaijan on a regular basis since its inception. Even the
Azerbaijan Democratic
Republic (ADR) was formed, developed, and survived through
fair, free, and transparent elections. The journey from electoral
democracy to substantial and liberal democracy is not the end goal
of Azerbaijan but the people's democracy.
Dr Mehmood ul Hassan Khan is the Executive Director:
The Centre for South and International Studies (CSAIS)
Islamabad
