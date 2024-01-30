Essex Realty Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of New Entity: Essex Capital Markets

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Essex Realty Group, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Essex Capital Markets, LLC. Essex Capital Markets will provide tailored debt and equity solutions to clients in the mid-market and institutional space for all property types.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Essex Realty Group, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Essex Capital Markets, LLC . Essex Capital Markets will provide tailored debt and equity solutions to clients in the mid-market and institutional space for all property types. Essex President Brian Kochendorfer says, "We believe the need for alternative solutions for both debt and equity has never been higher and will provide our clients with more options for their properties as their loans expire and they look to add to their portfolio."

Essex Capital Markets

Essex Capital Markets - Chicago, IL Logo



Darragh Griffin, formerly of Wintrust for over a decade, has signed on to lead the company as its key Principal. "We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Darragh Griffin for Essex Capital Markets . His experience, successful track record, and reputation in the industry are a perfect complement to the Essex brand and we look forward to him leading this new entity," adds Doug Imber, founder of Essex.

"The opportunity to establish ECM and partner with Essex Realty Group came about from a shared ideology. I chose ERG because of their outstanding market reputation, proven track record in building successful relationships and developing real estate professionals," said Darragh Griffin, President of Essex Capital Markets. "Their superior business knowledge and ingrained client relations set them apart. As an honest and hardworking individual, I value the strong ethical reputation and work ethic that Essex embodies. Our partnership is based on shared values of industry expertise, exceptional service, and a commitment to ethical practices. Essex Realty Group was the clear choice for me as I look to grow in the next phase of my career with the establishment of Essex Capital Markets."

Essex Realty Group, Inc. specializes in the sale of investment real estate throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

