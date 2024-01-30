Georgian Prime Minister Resigns

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TBILISI, Jan 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said yesterday, he has decided to resign.
“I want to announce the decision that I am leaving the post of prime minister today (yesterday),” Garibashvili told a press conference.
Earlier in the day, local media said Garibashvili will be appointed head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, while Irakli Kobakhidze, the current party leader, will become the country's prime minister.– NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN30012024000200011047ID1107785589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.