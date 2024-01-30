               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian Prime Minister Resigns


1/30/2024 5:11:29 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TBILISI, Jan 30 (NNN-XINHUA) – Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said yesterday, he has decided to resign.

“I want to announce the decision that I am leaving the post of prime minister today (yesterday),” Garibashvili told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, local media said Garibashvili will be appointed head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, while Irakli Kobakhidze, the current party leader, will become the country's prime minister.– NNN-XINHUA

