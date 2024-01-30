Lbank Exchange Will List REEL (REEL) On January 31, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list REEL (REEL) on January 31, 2024. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REEL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on January 31, 2024.







REEL (REEL) is building a blockchain-based virtual reality content platform to create a transparent ecosystem for VR creators and users.

Introducing REEL

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of REEL (REEL), a project building a blockchain-based virtual reality (VR) content platform aimed at promoting a healthy ecosystem where VR creators, consumers, and other stakeholders can mutually benefit. On the REEL platform, VR content creators are able to freely produce and distribute various types of content.

The use of blockchain technology provides key advantages - it allows for transparency of transactions, prevents forgery and alterations of content ownership, and enables smart contracts to automatically execute transactions. REEL plans to offer high quality 4K+ VR content spanning areas like healthcare, education, tourism, entertainment, and more.

REEL has laid out an extensive roadmap through 2023 to continuously expand services, grow content offerings, and build partnerships. The team combines specialized expertise across VR technology, blockchain, business development, and other relevant domains. A key goal is lowering barriers so any user can easily experience immersive VR worlds through the platform.

By leveraging blockchain and providing rich VR content, REEL aims to establish a transparent, participatory, and beneficial ecosystem for all parties involved - from creators to consumers.

About REEL Token

The native token of the platform is called REEL Coin (REEL). It will function as a medium of exchange and rewarding users within the ecosystem. For example, content creators receive REEL points as compensation when users purchase or engage with their content. There is also an incentive system for user activities like writing reviews.

Based on BEP20, REEL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The REEL token distribution allocates 30% to the token sale, 20% for ecosystem incentives, 20% in reserve, 10% for marketing, and 20% to the team and advisors. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on January 31, 2024. Investors who are interested in REEL can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

