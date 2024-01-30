Pakistan's Former PM, FM Sentenced 10 Years In Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- A special court established under the Official Secrets Act has sentenced former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmod Qureshi to 10 years in prison in the cipher case.

The cipher case emerged in 2022 after the former PM in a public rally raised a document claiming that it was evidence for an international conspiracy against his government that led to his ouster from the PM office.

The Federal Investigation Agency initiated its probe into the case and alleged that a diplomatic document was never returned by the former PM.

Presiding over the special court set up under the Official Secrets Act; Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain announced the verdict during the hearing held within the premises of Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

The verdict comes at a time when the country is preparing for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8th. Imran Khan's political party was not given an electoral symbol by the Election Commission of Pakistan for contesting the general elections.(end)

sbk













MENAFN30012024000071011013ID1107785553