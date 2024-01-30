Vietnam, Philippines Sign Agreements On South China Sea Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Vietnam and the Philippines signed an agreement on Tuesday to enhance cooperation between the two countries' coast guard to avoid unnecessary accidents in South China Sea during an official meeting to Vietnam by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said in a press conference that the global and regional situation is developing at a rapid speed, which is why both countries need to cooperate closely, noting that President Marcos' visit helped in boosting bilateral relations.

The two memorandum of understandings signed by Vietnam and the Philippines involved "preventing incidents in the South China sea" and "coast guard cooperation". The two countries also signed agreements about rice trade and agriculture cooperation.

The two countries agreed on forming a joint committee to discuss issues and common interests between the Philippine and Vietnamese coast guard, as well as setting up a hotline between them.

Vietnam and the Philippines dispute China's sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, a passage worth USD three trillion in ship-borne trade.

The agreements signed between the two countries in Hanoi could anger Beijing, considering they pave the way for future adjustments about the competing claims, where there have been altercations in the past between Hanoi and Manila with the Chinese coast guard, which have increased the past few months. (end)

