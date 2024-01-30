Saudi Aramco To Keep Maximum Crude Capacity At 12 Mln B/D

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco said Tuesday it was directed by the kingdom's Energy Ministry to maintain its maximum sustainable crude capacity at 12 million barrels a day (b/d), and not to keep boosting it to 13 million b/d.

The company's maximum sustainable crude capacity is decided by the State, Saudi Aramco said in a press release, carried by the Saudi official news agency, adding that it would update its capital spending guidance when its full-year 2023 results are announced in March.

Saudi Aramco is a state-owned energy and chemical company. It carries out the exploration, production and processing of crude oil and natural gas in the kingdom. (end)

